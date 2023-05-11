Viral Video: This Naatu Naatu And Naacho Naacho Mashup Is A Total Hit

The world is still abuzz with excitement about SS Rajamouli’s cinematic masterpiece, RRR, and the infectious energy of its music. One of the standout songs from the film, Naatu Naatu, has taken the world by storm, earning widespread acclaim and numerous prestigious awards. However, have you ever wondered what would happen if you combined the Hindi version, Naacho Naacho, with the original?

Well, wonder no more, because a musician named Shreya Basu has created an incredible mashup of both versions, seamlessly blending them into one electrifying medley. As you watch the video, you’ll be amazed at how smooth the transitions are between the two versions – it’s almost impossible to tell where one ends and the other begins. Sharing her creation with the world, Basu wrote, “A much deserved Oscar. Wouldn’t be fair to my grounds if I didn’t cover it."

Advertisement

The song Naatu Naatu is a lively and energetic Telugu language composition by MM Keeravani, featuring the dynamic lyrics of Chandrabose and vocals by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The song quickly became a fan favourite, with its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus leading to a surge in popularity.

The Hindi version of the song, Naacho Naacho, features vocals by Vishal Mishra and Rahul and has its own unique energy. Shreya Basu’s mashup of the two songs has created an incredible medley. Her talent and skill in combining the two songs into one electrifying composition have been applauded by music lovers all over the world.

Since Basu shared the mesmerizing video, it has received over 3,00,000 views and 42,000 likes on social media. Reacting to the clip, a user believed that the performance was award-worthy, “Ab toh apko bhi dena padega Oscar, is gaane ko itni surili awaaz se gaane ke liye. (Now even you deserve to get Oscar, for singing this song in such a melodious voice)."

Another impressed by the rendition wrote, “Golden globe and Oscars goes to you."

Advertisement

A comment read, “Female version of Naatu Naatu," followed by fire emoji.

A RRR fan was blown away by Basu’s version and wrote, “This one is crazy."

The RRR song, Naatu Naatu, not only won the Academy Award but also received numerous other prestigious accolades. It bagged the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, and the Hollywood Critics Association award, which is a testament to its immense popularity and the impact it has made in the music industry.

Advertisement

In addition to Naatu Naatu X Naacho Naacho, Shreya Basu has created several other impressive mashups, such as Calm Down X Tu Aake Dekhle, Attention X Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, and People X Naino Wale Ne, among others.

With her impressive musical abilities, it’s no surprise that Shreya Basu is quickly gaining recognition and a dedicated following on social media.