Viral Video: UP Woman Brings Missing Groom To Temple After A Crazy 20 Kms Chase

It is not every day that a wedding ceremony turns into a chase. This bride from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh had to embark on a determined quest to find her runaway groom on their wedding day. Undeterred by his sudden change of heart, the bride, adorned in her exquisite wedding attire, embarked on an extraordinary pursuit spanning over 20 kilometers in a bid to marry the man she loved, reported NDTV. The astonishing series of events unfolded when the bride, anxiously awaiting her groom’s arrival at the mandap, received the shocking news that he had decided not to proceed with the wedding.

Fuelled by an unwavering determination, she chose to take matters into her own hands, refusing to accept the heartbreaking truth. Despite receiving a call from the groom, who claimed to have left to fetch his mother, she remained skeptical of his excuses. After an arduous search, the groom was eventually located aboard a bus near a police station just outside the city limits of Bareilly. The ensuing confrontation between the bride, her family, and the groom lasted two intense hours before they collectively proceeded to a nearby temple.

In a surprising twist, the groom’s family consented to the marriage, and amidst the watchful eyes of their loved ones. NDTV reported that the groom, dressed in plain clothes, participated in the matrimonial rituals with both families in attendance.

In a similar incident with a not-so-happy ending, the notorious Bengaluru traffic played an unexpected role in aiding a “runaway" groom’s escape from his newly married wife. The groom skillfully evaded capture while his wife’s car remained stuck amidst the congestion on the bustling Mahadevpura tech corridor. The incident, which unfolded on February 16, came to light when it was discovered that the groom had been involved in an extramarital affair during his time working in Goa. Despite tying the knot on February 15, the groom attempted to flee the very next day, leaving his bride bewildered and determined to give chase.

The couple had just completed a visit to a church and found themselves immobilized by the city’s infamously congested roads. Seizing the opportune moment, the groom, identified as Vijay George (name changed), swiftly exited the car and fled, leaving his wife stranded in the immobilized vehicle. Although she valiantly attempted to pursue him, she was unable to catch up.

The distressed woman filed a complaint with the police on March 5, revealing that the groom’s illicit partner had threatened to share intimate photos of them on social media, prompting his hasty escape. According to the 22-year-old bride, George, a resident of Chintamani in Chikkaballapur district, assisted her father in managing a company with operations in Karnataka and Goa. It was during his time in Goa that he engaged in the affair. Despite prior knowledge of his infidelity, the bride agreed to marry him based on his promise to end the relationship.