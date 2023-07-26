Viral Video: We Bet You Can't Win An Argument With This Dog

All your argumentative skills are sure to fail in front of this pooch who has no intention of backing down ever. It is no surprise that dogs often indulge in making a mess in their house. There are umpteen videos of dogs getting caught in the act red-handed. But what makes this one funnier is the retaliating antics of the pet animal. The clip circulating on Reddit has made social media users burst out in a fit of laughter. The visuals begin in the Husky’s living room, where the owner can be seen recording the mess made by the pooch. With wrappers and tissues scattered everywhere, the dog named Blue makes an entrance holding a plushie toy in its mouth.

Shocked by the mess, the owner calls for the pooch, “Blue, come here. Who did this," says the woman. When the pet notices it is about to get a long lecture for the mischievous behaviour, Blue begins to howl loudly. “Who did this," the owner continues to ask repeatedly but once the howling begins, the animal doesn’t back down until the end. There appears to be a pause in the argument for a split second, but the adamant pooch begins to howl loudly almost instantly.

The outcry of the animal makes the owner’s voice almost inaudible and toward the end she almost accepts defeat. “Back away. Sit here," the woman can be heard saying in the final moments of the video. “Can’t lose the argument if I scream until you give in," reads the caption of the Reddit post. Take a look at it here:

The unusual antics of Blue have pet lovers absolutely impressed. A few rib-trickling responses went on to decipher what the dog must have been screaming at its owner. A user commented, “He’s definitely yelling ‘I can’t hear you.’ My kids do the same." Another wrote, “I mean, he’s got some decent points."