Viral Video: Woman Dances To SRK-Kajol's Song Gerua Exactly Where It Was Filmed

Bollywood songs, especially romantic ones, have the ability to captivate listeners and make them play the songs on repeat. One such song, Gerua, from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer film Dilwale has won people’s hearts. Even to this day, people create their own videos dancing to the beats of the song. Recently, a devoted fan of the actors, who happens to be a professional dancer based in New York, decided to dance to the song Gerua. In her captivating performance, she chose one of the stunning locations featured in the original song, skillfully showcasing her graceful dance moves. Vishakha Holsambre shared this mesmerizing video on her Instagram, and since then, it has left viewers in awe.

The clip commences with the woman standing on the waters of Vestrahorn which is said to be one of the most visited and photogenic locations in Iceland. Donning a gorgeous pink colour lehenga, jhumkas and tresses half clutched, she begins to twirl and dance to the tunes of Gerua. Situated in Iceland, Vestrahorn is one of the locations included in the original song sequence.

Advertisement

She captioned, “POV: you’re dancing to Gerua where it was filmed. For a lifelong Bollywood fan like me, one part of visiting Iceland is experiencing all the locations where Gerua was filmed— not just to check each place off of a list but to truly soak in the magic that Rohit Shetty & Farah Khan created in each breathtaking location. One of these places is Vestrahorn where the pristine water reflects the majestic mountains above it and where Shahrukh Khan and Kajol ran across water. Had to create some magic of my own here."

Watch the mesmerizing video here:

The video has taken the internet by storm with over 7.1 million views so far. Many people shared their insights in the comments section to share how the dance clip made them watch the video on a loop.

An individual expressed, “You really did create some magic here too."

Advertisement

Another user added, “I cannot take my eyes off of you!"