Viral: Woman Brushes Teeth Mid-Air And Spits In Cup

Travelling can be stressful for many people. Getting to the airport on time, going through check-ins, and even just thinking about who you might sit next to on a plane can make some people anxious. Especially since the Internet is floating with several horror stories surrounding travel, it is not hard to see why. One such globetrotter was on a flight that would take 14 hours. That alone can be stressful enough for many people. But what happened next could make you shudder. Sharing their story on Reddit, a passenger shared: “Girl next to me brushed her teeth from her seat, spat in a cup, shook the toothbrush in the air to dry it out, and kept the cup there for 4h."

Without showing the contents of the cup, the Redditor also shared a snap in the Passenger Shaming community on Reddit. The snap showed a cup resting on the tray table. Thankfully the user had skillfully hidden what was inside the cup with their knee in the frame. But it is easy to think that the cup did not hold a drink for consumption. Next to the cup was a phone casually put on charging.

But that is not all, the Redditor had given a detailed account of what happened during that brushing incident. They shared that they were on a plane en route to London. This was supposed to be a 14 hours journey. Their seating neighbours were an Australian couple. As is the case with long-haul flights, the Redditor fell asleep.

What they did not expect was to be woken up to the view of the girl brushing her teeth. The girl was sitting right there in her seat as she did it. The Redditor went on to share, “Then she proceeded to spit in a cup, shook the toothbrush in the air to dry it out." What is worse was that the girl did not immediately get up to discard the cup. As the Redditor added, she “kept the cup there for 4h."

The reason behind this incident is unknown. Since the Redditor explained, “The toilets were 3 rows in front of us. (and were free)."