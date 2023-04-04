Woman Uses Pepper Spray On Co-Passenger After Argument Escalates In Delhi Metro

Disturbing footage of an old fight between two ladies travelling in the Delhi Metro has resurfaced online. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga posted the visuals on Twitter which has now been widely criticized. The women exchange insults at each other inside the metro train before one of them can be seen pulling out a pepper spray from her purse to threaten the other. The video shows the ladies shouting at each other when the lady with the spray provokes the other to lay a finger on her. A fight then breaks out when the latter grabs the former’s arms.

Things escalate quickly as one of the parties uses the pepper spray with full force. The lady at the receiving end doesn’t let go of the other’s hand to prevent the spray attack but fails to do so. The other party then faces away to minimize the effect of the spray. Things turn calm within seconds after people in the background can be heard coughing. The lady with the pepper spray moves away from the seat but the bickering continues. If the video is anything to go by, it is believed that the two women were not known to each other. Take a look at the fight here:

Advertisement

The fight, which has received over 8.2 lakh views on Twitter is being condemned by many. A user wrote, “Mumbai local train ladies’ compartments are no different. Only the medium of instruction changes."

Another commented, “Delhi is so full of uncivilized people. Disgusting!"

Advertisement

One more joined, “No patience, no respect for each other’s space in this world."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a user added, “Bhai seems within some days Delhi Metro will become a permanent place for wokes, and daily hungama."

The identity of the ladies remains unclear, but it appears the altercation broke out over their seating arrangement. In a similar instance, previously another video of two women fighting over seats in the Delhi metro came to the limelight.

In the clip, one lady is comfortably sitting keeping her massive backpack just beside her. This makes another woman struggle to find a place for herself. When the latter supposedly tries to convince the other to make some space for her, the drama begins.

Read all the Latest News here