This Virat Kohli Portrait Created With Magnifying Glass And Sunlight Is Too Cool

The fan following of star India cricketer Virat Kohli knows no limit. The Indian batting superstar is admired and idolised by many. Now, in the tech-savvy world where digital art has turned out to be all things rage, a Kohli fan has expressed his love for the cricketer using an unconventional art form called pyrography or pyrogravure. The fan made a portrait of Kohli using burn marks on a piece of wood with the help of a magnifying glass. Yes, you read that right. Don’t believe it? Wait till you watch the video, which has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared with the caption, “Virat ‘Art’ from sunlight." The video opens to show a wooden tile featuring Virat Kohli’s outlined image. Next, the person can be seen filling in the outlined image. The man is using that magnifying glass to burn the wooden tiles using the sunlight. The task is surely not a cakewalk. It requires immense patience and concentration to keep your hand in one position till the time sunrays do their job of burning the surface. Even with such a herculean task, the artist didn’t forget to keep the precision in his mind. Be it Kohli’s eyeballs or the shape of his eyebrows, every feature was made with perfection. All in all, the art was fiery, in all literal senses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The impressive display of talent by the fan named Vignesh wooed many on the internet. Several users flooded the comments section, praising his creativity. Many wondered how much time it took Vignesh to create something like this, as a user asked, “Ok tell me the whole time you spend on this great art." In response to this Vignesh commented, “It took 3 days in the sunlight." Some users appreciated him for having so much patience. One user commented, “Too much patience it takes, hats off to your hard work."

A person wrote, “Your patience is incredible." A few were “surprised" to learn about such talents, as a user wrote, “Surprised to know such talents exist… amazing".

So far, the video has been played nearly 2 lakh times.

Read all the Latest News here