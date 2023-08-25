Virat Kohli Being Praised By Non-Indians Proves Why the 'King' is Considered Modern Day Legend

Virat Kohli happens to be one of the finest cricketers in India and he has time and again impressed fans with his exceptional batting skills. From scoring sixes to hitting fours, every time he is on the field, the crowd erupts into loud cheers. Although Kohli is known for his cricketing skills, he also harbours another interesting trait. Not just this but Kohli also occupies a special place in the hearts of Indian fans for his animated character. From showing his unfiltered aggressive side on the field to making funny faces, he manages to keep everyone entertained always.

Now, a video which is going viral on Reddit shows fans from different countries praising Kohli for his skills.

The video comes as a proof of his massive fan following. In the video, a man can be heard saying that he has managed the entire team. Another man says that he has shown the world that there is no one better than him in modern day cricket. Here is the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with multiple responses. “I have bias for dhoni as he is from ranchi and was GOAT, after him it’s anyday kohli all the way. Sachin and Kohli were always for India," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “Kohli is superb!!! He knows, why he is in team so he tries to do his best. Other players of India just play for money, they show their hardwork only in IPL not in international matches."