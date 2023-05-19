Virat Kohli Fan's Accurate Prediction of King's Century Hours Before RCB vs SRH Shocks Twitter

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium turned into Virat Kohli’s personal playground, and we were just lucky enough to tag along for the ride. Royal Challengers Bangalore steamrolled Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win showdown, all thanks to Kohli’s mind-blowing century - his first in IPL 2023 and sixth overall. However, even more, astonishing was the fact that a fan had actually predicted Kohli’s century before the match. Now, making accurate predictions is rarer than a blue moon, but this IPL fan hit the jackpot in a sea of probabilities.

Twitter user, Rajiv, sent shockwaves across social media hours before the epic showdown between SRH and RCB. In a tweet that surfaced at 1:52 p.m. on May 18, Rajiv boldly proclaimed, “Virat Kohli masterclass loading tonight? Finally a century off 61 balls." While his foresight about the century turned out to be eerily accurate, his prediction missed the mark by a whisker when it came to the number of deliveries. Kohli, in his blazing form, unleashed an explosive knock of 100 runs, but it took him 62 deliveries to achieve this monumental feat.

As news of Rajiv’s uncanny prediction spread like wildfire, online users couldn’t contain their admiration and respect. One user exclaimed, “You gain my respect for this prediction, bro!" “Goat prediction," declared another.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t just the fan who had predicted Virat Kohli’s century. In a delightful revelation, Kohli shared that his own teammate and RCB skipper, Faf du Plessis, had foreseen the milestone during a conversation before the match.

During an interview on the IPL’s website, Du Plessis playfully quizzed Kohli about the person who had predicted the century. With a smile, Kohli revealed, “I wonder who it was. Francois du Plessis." As the truth unfolded, the South African player admitted that he had a gut feeling that one of the top three batsmen would score a hundred.

As they discussed the odds, Kohli acknowledged Du Plessis’ impressive form, suggesting he was the likely candidate. However, Du Plessis, in a show of unwavering belief, insisted, “No, it’s you."