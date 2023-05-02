Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir's Verbal Spat During LSG vs RCB Inspires Furious Memes on Twitter

It was an explosive night at the Ekana Cricket Stadium as two of India’s biggest cricketing icons, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, clashed yet again. The volcano that had been simmering between these two fiery players finally erupted, adding even more heat to the contest. While Kohli was really animated throughout the match, especially when LSG batters were getting dismissed, things really heated up after the match. It was when Gambhir hurled some fiery words at Kohli that led to some ugly scenes on the field. However, online fans found a way to keep it fun and light-hearted and, as usual, flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes.

Check out the hilarious memefest that ensued following Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir’s verbal spat:

In their previous encounter in IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore faced off in Bengaluru, and Gautam Gambhir made a ‘shut up’ gesture towards the Bengaluru crowd. In response, Virat Kohli, known for his fiery temperament, gestured towards the Lucknow crowd, asking them to not ‘keep quiet’ this time, while showing his team’s dominance with back-to-back wickets. However, everything seemed to be normal until the end of the match when LSG opener Kyle Mayers approached Kohli and started saying something to him.

Just as things seemed to be escalating between Kohli and Mayers, Gambhir stepped in and took Mayers away from the scene. However, a little while later, visuals from the match showed Gambhir being quite animated and saying something to Kohli, who remained calm in the situation. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff quickly intervened and separated the two.

Both players involved in the incident have been fined 100% of their match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct. Additionally, bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been charged a 50% match fee fine for his involvement in the altercation.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Kohli and Gambhir have exchanged heated words on the field. In 2013, Gambhir was still playing for Kolkata Knight Riders and captaining the team when they faced off against RCB. During the match, as Kohli was walking back to the dugout after being dismissed in the 10th over, Gambhir and the RCB batter charged toward each other aggressively before being separated.

Although cricket can sometimes turn ugly, let the memes calm you down for now!

