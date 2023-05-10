Virat Kohli Giving Signed Bat to Fan at Wankhede Stadium Shows Why the King 'Rules' Hearts

Virat Kohli, the undisputed king of the cricketing realm, has a soft spot for his adoring fans, even if it’s a tad contrasting to his on-field aggression. Every time a die-hard fan yearns to meet him, Kohli goes all out to reciprocate the immense love they shower upon him. And guess what, he did it again! In a moment that melted hearts, just before the MI vs RCB showdown at the lively Wankhede Stadium, the charismatic RCB star bestowed a signed bat upon a fan who wanted his autograph during a practice session. It just goes to show that King Kohli truly knows how to rule the hearts of cricket fans everywhere!

A now-viral video captures a heartwarming moment when Kohli was making his way back to the dressing room after a training session. While descending the stairs from the ground, a ball boy and an avid fan of the batting maestro caught his attention. The young fan enthusiastically waved and called out Kohli’s name, prompting the cricketer to halt in his tracks and engage in a conversation with him. When the fan expressed his desire for an autograph, Kohli, without any hesitation, signalled to someone nearby to give him a signed bat. Soon, a snapshot of the cool (signed) bat made its way onto the Twitterverse, causing a stir among fans and cricket enthusiasts alike.

Check out the Twitter Post:

While the IPL 2023 journey has been quite fruitful for Kohli so far, his performance in the last match against MI hit a minor bump in the road. Unfortunately, he was dismissed early in the match, managing to score just one run. The game itself didn’t favor the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Mumbai showcased their exceptional hitting skills and emerged victorious. As a result, RCB’s overall standing took a slight dip, currently finding themselves in the seventh position with five wins and six losses in 11 matches. Despite this setback, RCB remains in the race, but the path ahead has undeniably become more challenging for them.

