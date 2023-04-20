Virat Kohli is Back as RCB Captain in IPL 2023 and King Fans Can’t Keep Calm

After two years, Virat Kohli has returned as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He would be leading in place of regular skipper Faf du Plessis. Kohli explained that Plessis won’t field because of a bruised rib. However, he will be starting for RCB. He will be replaced by seamer Vyshak Vijaykumar at the innings break.

All fans witnessing the match live must be super happy to see Kohli return as the caption but Twitter is no less. Fans took to the micro blogging site and congratulated Kohli. Have a look:

Kohli has represented RCB since the first season of the IPL. He became the regular captain at Royal Challengers in 2013. He led RCB in 140 matches, won 64 and lost 69. The team is yet to win an IPL title. The team includes some very talented players: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, and many more.

