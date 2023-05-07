Trends :Virat KohliKaty PeryWriddhiman SahaKing Charles CoronationManager Sucking Toes
Virat Kohli Touches His Childhood Coach's Feet, Cricket Fans Call King 'Cultured'

Virat Kohli touched his childhood coach's feet ahead of RCB vs DC at Arun Jaitley Stadium, his heartwarming gesture gets lauded on social media.

May 07, 2023

Although RCB may have suffered a loss in their recent match, Virat Kohli’s actions off the pitch have been winning hearts. During his return to his hometown for a match against DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he had a heartwarming reunion with his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, just before the game. What happened next was truly extraordinary - Kohli humbly touched his coach’s feet, seeking his blessings.

This million-dollar gesture captured on video has taken the internet by storm, leaving cricket enthusiasts utterly charmed by this ‘man of culture’.

Check out the overwhelming adoration that flooded social media as they embraced Kohli’s heartwarming gesture.

Unveiling a delightful incident, the coach recently shared a revelation about the determined nature of the RCB star during his early days of training.

Recalling the memory, the coach reminisced, “When he first arrived, I initially assigned him to the U-11s. However, he adamantly expressed his desire to practice with players from the senior age groups. He would approach me and say, ‘Sir, I want to play with the elders.’ I explained that being young, he should play with kids from his age group. But he firmly insisted, claiming that they wouldn’t be able to dismiss him and that he could compete with them." Rajkumar disclosed this fascinating anecdote to RCB in anticipation of their upcoming match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

He also lauded him as a ‘special’ child possessing ‘tremendous self-belief’, and true to his words, Kohli demonstrated his mettle by notching up a splendid half-century, thereby becoming the first batter to amass 7000 runs in the IPL. In addition, he also secured another milestone by becoming the first batter to score 1000 runs in the IPL against the Capitals. However, despite his remarkable efforts, the Challengers’ valiant attempt went in vain, as they were handed a defeat by seven wickets.

