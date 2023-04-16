Virat Kohli's Fan Brings His Favourite 'Dilli Ke Chole Bhature' to RCB vs DC Match, Pic Goes Viral

There is no hiding Virat Kohli’s love for Delhi’s Chole Bhature. The former RCB skipper has openly expressed his childhood love for the dish from his hometown. Unsurprisingly, Kohli’s adoration for the delicacy is widely known among his fans. In fact, one of his fans was so inspired by Kohli’s love for the dish that he decided to bring it all the way from Delhi to Bengaluru to fulfill his cravings during RCB’s game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. This photo of Kohli’s fan with a bag of Chole Bhature has since gone viral on social media.

Twitter user Manan Khurana shared a photo of himself standing outside the RCB hotel in Bengaluru, holding a placard that said ‘Virat Bhai, aapke liye Dilli ke Chole Bhature laya hu! Match ke baad ho jaye?’ (Virat Bhai, have brought Chole Bhature from Delhi! Let’s have it together after the match. What say?) accompanied by a food packet. The picture was widely circulated on social media, but it’s unknown if it reached Kohli.

Surely, his impressive performance of scoring 50 runs off 33 balls in the match deserved a celebration, and perhaps even a plate of Chole Bhature, don’t you think?

Earlier, during the second IND vs AUS Test match, Kohli’s affection for the Punjabi delicacy came to the fore when his ecstatic reaction to receiving food in the dressing room went viral on social media. Fans speculated that it could have been a plate of Chole Bhature that lifted King Kohli’s spirits!

The viral video showed Kohli engrossed in a discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid when a support staff member informed him that the food was ready. Instantly overjoyed, Kohli’s mood visibly transformed from intense conversation to anticipation and excitement, leading his fans to wonder, “Is it Chole Bhature?"

