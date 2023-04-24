Virat Kohli's Golden Duck in RCB vs RR Has Fans Calling it 'April 23 Curse'; Here’s Why

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have done it again! They snagged their second back-to-back victory in IPL 2023, beating the Rajasthan Royals by a slim 7 runs. While the entire team played well, their stand-in captain, Virat Kohli, unfortunately, couldn’t replicate his usual magic. He was out on the very first ball of the match, thanks to a wicked delivery from Trent Boult which hit him right on the pads. However, what’s even more surprising is that this was Kohli’s third golden duck on the same date - April 23!

Looks like April 23rd is not Virat Kohli’s lucky day! Whenever RCB has played on this date in the IPL, Kohli has been cursed with a golden duck not once, not twice, but thrice in a row! It all started back in 2017 when he fell victim to Nathan Coulter-Nile of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Then in 2022, Marco Jansen got the better of him with another first-ball dismissal on the same date. And now, in 2023, Boult has made Kohli his bunny once again.

To add to Kohli’s April 23rd misfortunes, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have also suffered some of their worst performances on this date. In 2017, RCB was left completely shell-shocked when they were all out for a paltry 49 runs, which remains one of their lowest scores in IPL history. And if that wasn’t bad enough, in 2022, they faced a similar fate when Sunrisers Hyderabad ripped through their entire batting lineup, dismissing them for a meagre total of 68 runs.

Furthermore, it seems that the ‘green jersey’ has also become a bit of a nightmare for the 34-year-old batsman. For the second time in the IPL, Kohli was sent back to the pavilion without opening his account while donning the ‘green jersey’. The first instance was in 2022 when he was dismissed on the very first ball by Jagadeesha Suchith in an IPL match against SRH on May 8.

Since 2011, the Bangalore franchise has been participating in a ‘Go Green’ initiative by playing one day game at their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, every season wearing green jerseys.

It’s interesting to note that despite the unfortunate occurrences in the past, the RCB was determined to break the curse and come out victorious on April 23rd. And guess what? They did just that! The hosts were able to secure a win, proving once again that records are meant to be broken!

