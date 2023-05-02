Virat Kohli’s Wicket And A ‘Slap’ – Ravi Bishnoi’s Bizarre Over Against RCB

From a blazing on-field altercation to a nerve-racking run chase- the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore was hardly devoid of action. But a player getting slapped by an umpire, albeit accidentally, is not something that one gets to experience frequently. The bizarre incident took place after the completion of the ninth over during the Bengaluru innings. Following the dismissal of Virat Kohli, Lucknow spinner Ravi Bishnoi was spotted to be in some discomfort. It was later understood that umpire Sadashiv Iyer had mistakenly slapped Bishnoi. The leg-spinner, however, shrugged it off immediately and took part in the match.

The IPL 2023 season has so far proved to be an impressive outing for Ravi Bishnoi. He has till now bagged 12 wickets after featuring in nine matches in IPL 2023. His economy rate has been a little over seven in the 16th edition of the IPL.

Coming back to the game, batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore could only manage to register 126 runs. Ravi Bishnoi picked up two crucial wickets of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to gain the upper hand for Lucknow in the game. Bishnoi just conceded 21 runs after completing his four overs. Apart from three Bangalore players- Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik- no one could even breach the two-digit mark.

Ravi Bishnoi’s stellar performance, however, went in vain as Lucknow fell short by 18 runs against the Faf du Plessis-led side. Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma scalped two wickets each to bowl out Lucknow for just 108.

With 10 points from nine matches, Lucknow now occupy the third spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Bangalore, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fifth position.

