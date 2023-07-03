Here's What Happened Aboard Vistara Airline: Truth Behind That Viral 'Brawl' Video

A video which is currently making headlines shows a man fighting with another man in a Vistara aircraft. The video was initially uploaded on Twitter handle ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’. According to the caption of the video, a man was seen screaming at another man after his daughter was ‘touched’ by him. Now, News18 spoke to a Vistara spokesperson on the same issue to gain some clarity. As per the spokesperson, the matter pertains to an argument between two passengers on Vistara flight UK852 going from Mumbai to Dehradun on 25 June 2023.

The spokesperson explained that the passenger got disturbed by a young passenger sitting in the row behind him. This

is when he questioned the behaviour, on which the parents of the young passenger objected.

“This led to a verbal altercation that was settled amicably upon intervention of the Vistara’s cabin crew onboard. The remainder of the journey after that was completed peacefully," said the spokesperson.

Flight incidents have become common these days. Earlier, in another similar incident, a video which went viral showed a man losing his calm over a crying baby. The incident took place on a Southwest Airlines Flight to Florida. The video first surfaced on TikTok under the title “Belligerent passenger causes diversion". It was then re-shared on other social media platforms.