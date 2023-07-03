VJ Aditya Roy Kapoor Interviewing Katrina Kaif in Old Video is the Perfect Time Capsule

From a lover boy in ‘Ashiqui 2’ to a strong fighter in ‘The Night Manager’, Aditya Roy Kapoor has never failed to surprise us with his versatility. However, not many know that before he established himself as an actor, he was a VJ. Surprised, much? The actor did his stint as a Video jockey on the music channel ‘Channel V’ India. He hosted India’s Hottest with VJ Bruna Abdullah and also featured in a show, called, Pakao. Now, an old video which has resurfaced on the internet features Aditya Roy Kapoor doing his VJ thing and interviewing actress Katrina Kaif.

In the video, Aditya can be seen asking Katrina about her family. “You have a big family, seven sisters?" he says. While Katrina counts, he interrupts and says, “Any pretty young ones my age?" To which Katrina responds, “Are you insinuating that I am old? What is your age?".

Further into the video, the duo talks about ‘Kathak’ dancing. The video has now resurfaced on Reddit. Here, have a look for yourself:

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and garnered many responses. Fans have commented as to how they miss the show and seeing Aditya as a VJ. “Aditya with that typical Bandra boy accent," mocked a Reddit user. Another person enquired, “Bruh what was this 2000s era? Some of us (millenials) were dressing like we had to go to a corporate office on casual Fridays even when we were still in school and college."