Wait, Wait? This 32-Year-Old Never Went To Birthday Party Without His Parents

In Indian settings, it is not uncommon to find parents doting on their grown children, especially sons. While most of it is harmless, sometimes things can take a turn for the extreme. The internet is abuzz with discussions and debates surrounding this peculiar phenomenon. They are talking about Indian parents treating their grown sons like little boys. One recent tweet shared by a user has shed light on this issue, sparking a flurry of reactions and personal anecdotes from social media users. The tweet in question reads, “We have guests today. Their son is a wedding photographer. He has a shoot in our town. They live an hour and a half away from us. They have come with their son. They don’t leave him alone. Though he has come with a team. They believe he will be spoilt if left alone. He is 32."

The tweet struck a chord with many people. It has led to a flood of responses sharing similar experiences. Social media users recounted instances where they had witnessed or personally known men in their lives being subjected to this kind of overprotective and infantilizing treatment from their parents. Others remarked on how this speaks more about the parents than the child themselves. “Nothing screams ‘unhappy marriage’ as loud as this kind of behaviour. Pretty sure they do not do this only out of love for their son, but because probably they can’t spend time with each other alone," read a tweet.

Another user commented, “Knew a family like this. The kid barely went to one odd class picnic in his entire school life. After 12th, his dad would be in the next train compartment when he went to college. Hasn’t ended well. The son now 40+ lives in a faraway, underdeveloped country, won’t come back."

Meanwhile, a few parents shared their own tales of parenting. It revolved around how they made sure their child was independent enough to tackle the entire world. “My son turned 18 last month. He started traveling alone outside the state on his own. The next try is an overnight train. Probably this month. We have to let kids go and find their space, time, and friends and the whole world is waiting for them," a user tweeted.

“I was made to travel by train by my parents to my hostel and back when I was 14. I sent my son to Japan all alone from India at 12.5 years on an exchange scholarship. It depends on the parents how confident they are on their offspring’s abilities to navigate," another user wrote.