Wait, What? Swedish Man Sets World Record For Cracking 46 Joints In A Row

Every day witnesses a new record being made in some part of the world. But often these records are declared for something which is fastest, largest, heaviest or contrary to all that. Rarely, you might have heard a record being made for the most cracked joints. Yes, you read that right! In one of the most unusual attempts to create a record, a Swedish man Olle Lundin has successfully etched his name in the Guinness Book of World Records, after he cracked 46 different joints in his body consecutively, which is the maximum so far. As per the official site of Guinness World Records, Lundin “has done a cracking job to break the record for the most continuous cracking of different joints."

Breaking the previous record of 40, Lundin has outdone Nepal’s Kamal Pokhrel, who claimed the title last year in December. Now the official Instagram account of the Guinness World Records has also shared a video of Lundin performing the record. Sharing the video of the record being created, the global authority on record-breaking achievements wrote in the caption, “Most continuous cracking of different joints 46 by Olle Lundin." Now the video opens with Lundin standing with a microphone in front of him. He begins cracking his joints with all the fingers in his hands, then shoulders, his neck, then feet, waist and lastly spine. The moment he finishes doing it, he takes a deep breath.

On the day of the official attempt, Lundin avoided making sudden movements, so that any of his joints didn’t crack ahead of his attempt. Ahead of creating the record, Lundin reportedly practised it every day for a month. In a bid to determine the most efficient order, Lundin used to crack his joints daily.

The expert admitted that cracking some joints was “definitely painful" initially, but, he has always been “relatively insensitive" to pain. Now a hardened joint cracker, he no longer feels any pain at all.

Witnessing the video, the internet seemed puzzled by the fact that records are being created for cracking joints. Several users channelled their wittiness and claimed that they also deserve a record. As the user wrote, “I can do it… I need my record too." Another commented, “I can fart in 199 languages. Gimme my world record!!!" A third questioned, “You all can’t be serious with these records." Many claimed that they can easily break this record, as a user wrote, “I can break this record easily." So far the video has been played more than 370 thousand times and still counting.

