Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Want Diamond Teeth? Surat Jewellers are Selling Dazzling Dentures For Rs 40 Lakh

Want Diamond Teeth? Surat Jewellers are Selling Dazzling Dentures For Rs 40 Lakh

Jewellers in Surat are offering diamond dentures with prices ranging from Rs 25 to 40 lakh.

Advertisement

Reported By: Kirtesh Patel

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

Local18

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 11:21 IST

Surat, India

A 16-tooth denture composed of silver and monzonite diamond costs around Rs. 1 lakh. A gold and lab-grown diamond denture might cost up to 5 lakh. (Credits: News18)
A 16-tooth denture composed of silver and monzonite diamond costs around Rs. 1 lakh. A gold and lab-grown diamond denture might cost up to 5 lakh. (Credits: News18)

Surat is not known as the city of diamonds for nothing! Jewellery and other items made of diamond are in great demand in overseas countries. In Surat, jewellers make dentures from gold and silver and they find markets abroad as well. Now, jewellers of the city are making diamond dentures and the price ranges anywhere between Rs 25 to 40 lakh.

Jewellers in Surat create dentures out of gold and silver and sell them internationally as well. (Credits: News18)

The diamond dentures made here have 16 teeth– eight in the upper and eight in the lower jaw. The denture uses around 2,000 diamonds, apart from gold and silver. The design of the dentures is customised as per the customers’ wishes. Some prefer a heart-shaped design, while others even prefer a gun shape.

Advertisement

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/04/srt-diamond-chokhathu-5.mp4

Move over necklaces, rings and other diamond, gold and silver jewellery. Now, people are putting on diamond dentures just like you would wear jewellery. Apart from silver, 10, 14 and 18 carat gold is also being used in these special dentures.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/04/srt-diamond-chokhathu-2.mp4

The cost of a 16-tooth denture made from silver and monzonite diamonds is around Rs 1 lakh. A denture made from gold and lab-grown diamond may cost up to Rs 5 lakh. Not only this, dentures made from gold and diamond may cost from Rs 25 to 40 lakh and the weight of such dentures is 25 to 40 gram.

A 16-tooth denture composed of silver and monzonite diamond costs around Rs. 1 lakh. A gold and lab-grown diamond denture might cost up to 5 lakh. (Credits: News18)

There is a huge demand for such dentures in foreign countries. So foreign customers wishing to get a denture made in Surat, first, send the size of their denture. Then a POP base is prepared for this denture. The frame of the denture is made with gold or silver and then diamond is fitted in it. Then these dentures are shaped into different patterns. Some customers even prefer their own image or name on the teeth instead of diamonds.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: April 26, 2023, 11:21 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 11:21 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do Win Big

+8PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About