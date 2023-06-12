Want To Become A Professional Cheese Taste-tester? This Job Might Just Be Perfect For You

Amid recession and layoffs, getting a job isn’t easy. Once we have an interview lined up, there are stages to clear before we eventually get an offer letter. But ever imagined that eating food could pay you? The world has no dearth of odd job offerings like Colour specialists, snake milkers, professional sleepers or even movie watchers who are paid a salary. The Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants to hire a cheese taste tester.

The job posted this month is calling all cheese heads, who are “passionate about all types of foods, but especially cheese, pizza and other dairy products." The hired employee will be responsible for describing and evaluating the food which they are eating in the following categories — the appearance, texture, aroma and flavour of the product.