Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Want To Look Like Barbie? This Doctor Is Offering Doll-Inspired Surgery For Rs 98 Lakh

Want To Look Like Barbie? This Doctor Is Offering Doll-Inspired Surgery For Rs 98 Lakh

The package includes three body procedures— a facial surgery, pink nails treatment and teeth whitening services.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 11:46 IST

Delhi, India

A Ken variation of the package is also available.
A Ken variation of the package is also available.

Do you want to look like real-life Barbie and Ken? This plastic surgeon in the US claims he can make the dream come true if you’re willing to splurge money. Hailing from Long Island, Dr Scott Blyer, is offering a surgery worth $120,000 (Rs 98.60 lakh) to transform patients just like the pink and plastic dolls. According to New York Post, the package includes three body surgeries starting from a facial to getting the classic Barbie hair and pink nails with teeth whitening. The 49-year-old reportedly says being approached for a plethora of modifications be it breast augmentation or butt lift.

“For some it may just be a breast lift or Brazilian butt lift. For others, it’s liposuction with a breast augmentation and a couple of facial modifications," he explained to the New York Post. Notably, the offer isn’t limited to Barbie dolls, the package also consists of a Ken variation. This one is supposedly slightly cheaper than the previous one ranging at $110,000 (Rs 90.36 lakh). The surgery offers six-pack etching, far transfer to chest, jawline and cheek filler.

Advertisement

It is suggested the surgeon also came up with a unique way to transfer patients to and from the surgery. They’ll be moved in a pink Corvette but men are allowed to make a colour request of their own choice. The surgery package comes at a time when the buzz of the movie Barbie has skyrocketed all across the internet and the plastic surgeon admitted he wanted to tap on the trend. The idea of accumulating the package stemmed after the announcement of the film. He added, “When the movie was announced, we tried to rethink of a way to sort of package everything as a group deal."

top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • If the report is to be believed, Scott Byler’s “dream surgery" package has already begun attracting people. Men have reportedly shown interest in investing money in the body upgrade deal he is offering. The doctor works at the Cameo Surgery Centre located in Islandia.

    When it comes to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling play the lead protagonists while Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and Isa Rhae join the ensemble cast as other Barbies and Kens. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically on July 21.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 17, 2023, 11:46 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 11:46 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App