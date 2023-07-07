Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Want To Look Young Again? 45-Year-Old Techie Eats His Last Meal At 11 AM To Look 18

Bryan Jackson spends about Rs 16 crore a year on his age reversal process and eats precisely 1977 calories a day.

July 07, 2023

Bryan Jackson's anti-aging project is titled Blueprint.
Earlier in the year, American tech tycoon Bryan Johnson’s mission of reversing age took the internet by storm. The 45-year-old entrepreneur has left no stone unturned to maintain the physique of an 18-year-old. But this daily routine is not for the faint-hearted to follow. A part of dramatically reducing his biological age has bound Bryan to finish his final meal of the day at 11 am. Yes, you heard it right the billionaire wraps up his dinner by 11 am, not 11 pm. From waking up early to eating precisely 1977 calories a day, Bryan has embarked on a difficult path to bring his mission to fruition.

Notably, he spends $2 million (about Rs 16 crore) annually to fund his age reversal process. Now, the revelation of his final meal time is suggested to be a practice of intermittent fasting or time-restricted eating. For those unaware, this allows Bryan to consume all his meals in a specific window thereby granting his digestive system more time to rest. The revelation was made when a perplexed Twitterati posted the screenshot of his diet highlighting his final meal time as 11 am. The user asked, “Is that a typo, can you clarify?" This prompted a response from the tech tycoon where he admitted, My final meal of the day is at 11 am. I eat between 6-11 am."

The revelation has left Twitter in a state of shock. Many believed it was a long time since Bryan goes without a meal and a few highlighted that the key to living a long life also lies in living happily. A user asked, “Which pieces of evidence pointed to this being optimal?"

Another enquired, “Did it take much time to adjust to that? My experience with going to sleep hungry is a rough adjustment."

There were also those who questioned his will to live, “What’s the point of even trying to extend your life if you make it a living hell? One of life’s pleasures is sharing lunch and dinner with family and friends, and yet you are unable to do either with any sense of normalcy."

    • The anti-aging project is titled Blueprint and it was earlier this year when he shared about the hosts of supplements and the meals that he consumes in a day. Everything takes place within a five-hour window, which requires Bryan to eat three meals totalling exactly 1977 calories.

    According to a report by Business Insider, Bryan and his doctors suggest the age reversal project has helped the billionaire to restore his heart to that of a 37-year-old and his lung capacity to an 18-year-old. Moreover, a tightening process has made his skin look like a 28-year-old.

    July 07, 2023
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 17:39 IST
