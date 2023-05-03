Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Home » Viral » Want To Witness Sunset From Space? You Can Thank Elon Musk For This Clip

Want To Witness Sunset From Space? You Can Thank Elon Musk For This Clip

Watching sunset from Earth is mesmerizing, but ever wondered what it looks like from outer space?

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 15:24 IST

Delhi, India

The scene from the space looks nothing short of a sci-fi movie.(Credits: Twitter/@SpaceX )
The scene from the space looks nothing short of a sci-fi movie.(Credits: Twitter/@SpaceX )

Witnessing a sunset from Earth is mostly followed by taking snaps and clips. After all, no one wants to miss the mesmerizing moment when it looks like the sun has painted the sky orange and everything feels calm for a moment. But have you ever wondered what this awe-inspiring marvel of nature looks like from outer space? Fret not, the CEO of SpaceX had you covered. Retweeting a clip from SpaceX, the space exploration company he founded, Musk shared a shot of what dreams are made of. Tweeting alongside the clip, “Sunset in space," Musk let the world see what true beauty looks like.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) has in the exciting video explained what the viewers were witnessing. “Stage separation at sunset, followed by second stage engine startup, and payload fairing deploy," the tweet alongside the original clip read. The scene of the rocket flying against the dark abyss of space looks nothing short of a sci-fi movie coming to life on our screens. Check it out here:

Advertisement

Viewers on Twitter expressed their excitement about being able to witness this beauty with their own eyes. To many, this was what peace felt like. For others, they loved the fact that due to the progress in technology, they are able to witness something this marvelous from their screens while being comfortable in their own homes. Some wanted to witness it with their own eyes. “Beautiful I dream to see it with my own eyes," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “I love that I get to watch this while eating Cheerios on my couch."

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

“Beautiful and scary at the same time. We are protected from the vastness of space by our pretty blue sky but this really puts into perspective what’s really out there," a user tweeted.

Meanwhile, there were reports that a Saudi Arabian investment fund and an Abu Dhabi-based company are planning to invest in a multi-billion dollar funding round for SpaceX. The funding round was estimated to value the rocket maker at around $140 billion. However, Musk later denied the reports and said they were “not true."

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: May 03, 2023, 15:20 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 15:24 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Hearts With Their Cute And Hot Couple Photos, Check Out Their Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty Among Celebrities At Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai, See Pics