Waqar Younis Reminding Gambhir About Kohli's 'Stature' During Asia Cup 2022 Goes Viral

In an old video that has gone viral, Gautam Gambhir analysed Virat Kohli’s century against Afghanistan in India’s final match of the Asia Cup 2022, stating that Kohli was the only one to survive a three-year drought without scoring a ton. However, Waqar Younis interjected and pointed out that Kohli’s reputation and stature cannot be compared to anyone else. The video has gained renewed attention after Kohli’s recent heated exchange with Gambhir during the LSG vs RCB match.

During India’s Super 4 match against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022, Kohli ended his century drought with an exceptional and unbeaten score of 122. Kohli’s century helped India win by 101 runs in Dubai, with this being his first international century in 1021 days and his first in the T20I format. However, Gambhir’s comment that Kohli was the only player who survived such a lengthy drought, and no one else would have had the chance to do so, regardless of their fame in the sport, has garnered criticism online.

Gambhir also mentioned that players like R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul had been dropped due to poor form or a lack of centuries.

“Three years is a very long time. It’s not for three months. And I’m not trying to be critical of him but he has earned that just because he has got loads of runs in the past. But I don’t think that any of the young batters would have survived in international cricket had they not got a hundred in three years," he said.

Pakistan’s cricket coach, Younis, disagreed with Gambhir’s assessment, stating that Kohli was never out of form and that it was only a matter of time before he scored big. “I don’t believe that you can compare Virat with any of the players Gambhir mentioned. Kohli has a remarkable reputation and has scored a lot of runs, and he wasn’t playing poorly. That’s one of the reasons why no one can match him," remarked Younis.

Thus, as the media shines a spotlight on Gambhir’s comments, the drama surrounding the Ekana Stadium clash has turned up the heat on this already scorching situation. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next twist in this exciting tale, wondering how far and for how long this drama will continue off the field!

