Warren Buffett's Wife Found Complaining About Coffee Worth Rs 300 at 'Summer Camp For Billionaires'

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s wife, Astrid Buffett, was overheard complaining to employees about the price of coffee. The incident took place at Allen & Co’s annual event in Sun Valley, Idaho. At the programme, the 77-year-old appeared unhappy about paying $4, which is about Rs 300, for coffee. According to reports, she said to an employee at the resort that she “could get a pound of coffee" for the same price elsewhere.

This comes in as a shock for many as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is worth about $115 billion and is the seventh-richest person in the world on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. However, unlike many billionaires, Buffett’s home is relatively understated. He lives in the same one in Omaha that he bought in 1958 for about $31,500. Its estimated price could be around $260,000 now.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Looks Like Horse Legs’: Janhvi Kapoor Gets Trolled Mercilessly For Editing Her Pic

Is that why $4 coffee was apparently such a shock for Astrid? Well, no one really knows but the incident has made headlines everywhere.

Astrid is Warren’s second wife and they have been married since 2006. Before getting married to him, she worked as a waitress at the French Cafe in Omaha when she first met the billionaire’s first wife.

Also, Buffett became the biggest donor in history in June 2006. This happened when he pledged 10 million shares of his Berkshire Hathaway Class B stock, then valued at about $36.1 billion, to the Gates Foundation, plus 1 million Berkshire shares, then valued at $3.6 billion, to the foundation named for his late first wife, Susan Thompson Buffett. Also, 350,00 shares then valued at about $1.3 billion apiece were pledged to foundations created by his three children, Susan, Howard, and Peter Buffett.