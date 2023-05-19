‘Was Happy, When Broke': Curious Case Of Man Who Won Rs 132 Crore Lottery

The luckiest moment of winning a lottery turned into a tragic tale of a nightmare for this man named William “Bud" Post III. It was back in 1988 when he turned a multi-millionaire overnight after hitting the jackpot of $16.2 million (approximately Rs 132 crore today). When he bought the lottery ticket, William supposedly had only $2.46 (approximately Rs 200) in his bank account, as per the Washington Post. He pawned his $40 (approximately Rs 3000) and handed his then-girlfriend and landlady the cash for purchasing 40 tickets in the state lottery.

The moment of the man winning the lottery kick-started a chain of catastrophic events that lasted till his last breath, with him ending up broke and dying alone in poverty. Just a year after the jackpot victory, William was already in a debt of $1 million (approximately Rs 8 crore). He spent most of his money on luxury cars, motorcycles, mansions, and family businesses. But matters turned worse when the landlady sued William for paying her one-third of the lottery’s fortune, claiming they agreed to split the amount. Though William denied the claim, the ruling wasn’t in his favour. By this time, he was so under debt that he had to sell most of his assets to recover.

Post this, William’s mansion fell into a dire state, with a swimming pool filled with debris and a yard with grownup weeds. He wandered alone in the mansion. If that wasn’t enough, his own brother apparently hired a contract killer to murder William in hopes to inherit some of the lottery money. It was in 1996 when he sold his mansion to get rid of the spiral of debt.

Two years later William was arrested on his boat after refusing to surrender himself to serve a 24-month prison sentence in an assault conviction. He was found guilty of shooting a man who arrived at his mansion to collect a debt. “Everybody dreams of winning money, but nobody realizes the nightmares that come out of the woodwork or the problems," he reportedly said.

William admitted that he was “much happier" while being broke before the lottery.

After serving his prison sentence, he lived on a $450 (approximately Rs 37000) disability per check until his death in 2006.