Was SRK in 'Dil Se' Meant to be a 'Creep' All Along? This Twitter Thread is Eye-opening

Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta, has, in recent times, drawn a range of criticism over Amar’s (played by SRK) obsessive behaviour towards Moina (played by Manisha Koirala). He categorically hunts her down from the get-go, won’t take no for an answer and pursues her to death- both hers and his own. Till the last moment, Moina never tells Amar that she loves him, but love is assumed.

While the criticism has been centred around what’s understood to be a romanticisation of this obsessive behaviour- at one point, Amar even forcibly kisses Moina in a sequence that’s best described as assault- now, a Twitter user has introduced a new theory. What if SRK was never supposed to be likeable in Dil Se in the first place? Unlike, say, a Kabir Singh, there was no valourisation of Amar’s behaviour in Dil Se is the primary argument.

The Twitter thread argues that Mani Ratnam deliberately constructed Dil Se so that Amar, who is a government employee working at All India Radio, represents the state while Moina, a suicide bomber, represents the marginalised Northeastern states. The film, then, becomes the harrowing tale of the clashes and the ultimately destructive merging of the two. In the last scene, when the two unite, they are both annihilated.

The Twitter thread has proven to be somewhat divisive, with many people finding it revelatory and others not so much.

