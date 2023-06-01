Men Dancing To Mujhe Naulakha Manga De At Wedding Are Internet's New Favourites

Once the wedding season starts in India, the internet and social media get inundated with amusing and entertaining videos. The videos of brides and grooms make us all go gaga over them. And now, a video has gone viral in which the groom’s family members are seen dancing to the famous Amitabh Bachchan song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De.

The video shows two men in the groom’s procession dancing to the song from the film Sharabi. One of them plays the character of Amitabh Bachchan and the other plays Jaya Prada. Take a look at the video here:

The video has received over 4 lakh views within just a few days. The comments section has been filled with users’ reactions. One of them wrote, “Agar Instagram nahi hota to aap logo ka talent kaise dikhta, superb! (If there was no Instagram then how would your talent be seen, Superb!)." Another wrote, “Nice video."

This is not the first time when we have seen the song Mujhe Naulakha Manga De making people groove during the wedding season. Earlier, a video went viral that showed the bride performing spectacularly at her wedding to the famous Amitabh Bachchan song.

The bride is seen executing a solo dance performance on the stage to the superhit song. According to the video, the dance performance took place after the Jaimala ritual as seen by the garland around the bride’s neck.

Speaking of viral wedding videos, a bride and groom’s dance performance to the Bhojpuri song Lollypop Lagelu recently took the internet by storm. Take a look:

The video has received more than 31,000 likes so far and users left their comments on the video. One of them wrote, “Getting 36 qualities of 36…I also deserve such a king who can match 36 out of 36 for me."