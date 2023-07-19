Watch: 340 Kg Sea Lion Nearly Crushes Aquarium Employee In Spain

A worker at an aquarium in Spain was almost crushed under the weight of a sea lion when the marine mammal attempted to escape its enclosure. The incident occurred at the Marineland Aquarium located in Mallorca and footage of the dangerous incident has now begun doing the rounds across social media platforms. Just moments before the sea lion nearly slid on the employee, it was captured squirming its way out of an enclosed pool. An employee present nearby quickly observed what the marine mammal was up to and rushed near its enclosure. Initially, the person extended their hands to push back the sea lion inside but nothing came to fruition.

The mammal reportedly weighing 750 pounds (About 340 kg) was too heavy for the employee to be handled alone. It didn’t take long for the marine creature to fall straight down and hit the ground. Crushing underneath the sea lion’s heavy body was the aquarium employee. The visuals in the clip confirm the creature nearly plopped itself on half of the employee’s body. Toward the end, the worker can be seen instantly standing back and checking on the mammal.

The large sea lion receives a gentle petting from the employee and the latter even cups the mammal’s face adorably.

Watch the incident here: