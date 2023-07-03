Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: 6-year-old Plays With King Cobra's Tail

Watch: 6-year-old Plays With King Cobra's Tail

King Cobras are among the world's most venomous snakes. Just one bite from them can release enough poison to kill twenty people.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 13:32 IST

Delhi, India

The video is from Karnataka. (Credits: Twitter)
The video is from Karnataka. (Credits: Twitter)

The mere thought of encountering a slithering reptile is enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine. Snakes, in particular, have a way of shaking one’s soul to the core, especially for those unaccustomed to their presence. However, the animal kingdom never fails to captivate and intrigue many. A viral video, featuring a 6-year-old child fearlessly holding the tail of a King Cobra, has sparked a debate on Twitter. King Cobras rank among the world’s most venomous snakes. Just one bite from them can release enough poison to kill twenty people.

In the video, the young boy, named Viraj Prashanth, can be seen gripping the tail of the King Cobra in the Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. As the snake moves, lifting its front part, the child keeps his grip. You can, however, see the mixture of fear and determination on child’s face. It appears that someone off-camera is diverting the snake’s attention, allowing the child to hold on.

Advertisement

The shocking video quickly garnered over 6,000 views, igniting a wave of divided opinions in the comment section. Some viewers expressed concern over what they saw as parental negligence, risking the child’s life for the sake of social media attention.

One user commented, “Extremely dangerous. Shouldn’t put the little kid’s life in danger just to get viewership on social media."

On the other hand, there were those who admired the child’s skill and bravery. Another commenter remarked, “He is a skillful child."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a person had a different perspective, suggesting that the King Cobra in the video might have been devenomized or had its fangs removed, resulting in lethargic and docile behaviour. This user expressed concern about potential animal cruelty, urging the forest department to investigate.

Advertisement

Yet another comment shed light on the cultural context of snake encounters in India. The user stated, “In India, there are kids grabbing and catching these kinds of snakes who are still in diapers. People need to understand that this is their culture. Snakes react upon the chemical reaction of your body. It will never strike a fearless person."

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • King Cobras are known to grow up to 18 feet in length and can even stand upright, eye-to-eye with a fully-grown adult. When confronted, they can raise a third of their body off the ground and still advance forward to attack. The venom of a King Cobra affects the respiratory centres in the brain, leading to respiratory arrest and cardiac failure.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 03, 2023, 13:32 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 13:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App