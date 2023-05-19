Watch: 76-Year-Old Man’s Phone Bursts Into Flames In Shirt Pocket

The increasing number of cases where cell phones explode, causing burn injuries, has been giving many nightmares. One can never prepare enough to deal with such incidents. This terrifying situation became a reality for a Kerala man recently. 76-year-old MV Elias in the Marottichal area was just sitting calmly in a room, with his phone in his shirt pocket, when the device suddenly caught fire. A man came to the rescue of the elderly, helping him throw away the phone. The explosion that shocked onlookers was captured on CCTV. The incident has now taken the internet by storm, leaving viewers both baffled and concerned about the potential dangers of our everyday devices.

Fortunately, as seen in the footage, the old man walked away from the scene unharmed, leaving viewers stunned by the sequence of events and the man’s lucky escape.

As per reports, the man, in his statement to the Ollur police station, revealed that he had purchased the mobile phone a year ago for Rs 1,000, and it was a basic feature phone. He highlighted that he never faced any issues with the device prior to the incident.

Shockingly, this marks the third example of a mobile phone explosion in Kerala within a month. Last week, a similar incident took place in Kozhikode, involving a mobile phone that caught fire while a man was carrying it in his trousers. The explosion injured the man.

On the other hand, an eight-year-old girl named Adithyasree lost her life in Thiruvilwamala, Thrissur when the mobile phone she was using to play a video game suddenly exploded. The little girl was a Class 3 student and the only child of her parents. She was at home with her grandmother during the incident, while her parents were on their way back from work. The disturbing incident left the family shattered.

The police investigation revealed that the explosion of the mobile phone in the hand of the girl may have been caused by the overheating of the battery. It is believed that the continued usage of the phone led to the battery overheating. Because of the explosion, the child died on the spot.