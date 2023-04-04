Watch: 92-year-old Virat Kohli Fan Expresses Delight Over Watching Him Live in IPL 2023

The enthusiasm surrounding the RCB team and its players show no signs of abating, with fans going to extraordinary lengths to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars in action. The opening match of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) was filled with heartwarming moments, including the arrival of a group of fans who had travelled all the way from Nepal to Bengaluru to witness the match on Sunday. Adding to the excitement, there is yet another inspiring story of a 92-year-old woman who came to the match specifically to watch Virat Kohli play live. The match between RCB and MI at the Chinnaswamy stadium witnessed her presence, and she couldn’t help but steal a glance at her beloved cricketer.

A video that went viral on Twitter showcased the elderly woman dressed in a saree speaking to a media reporter. She was seen conversing in a local language, which a fan translated online as “I enjoyed watching Virat’s batting today. I often watch him play at home, but today was special." Undoubtedly, Kohli’s exceptional performance during the match ensured that he didn’t let his devoted fan in the stands down.

Thus, the video of the elderly lady expressing her admiration for Kohli’s performance at the match has sparked a wave of emotional reactions on the internet. One user expressed their feelings by writing, “This video is bringing tears to my eyes," while another mentioned, “The Craze of King Kohli is unreal ." Indeed, the lady’s presence at the match was a testament to how Kohli’s talent and charm are not only admired by younger generations but also by elders who appreciate his remarkable abilities on the cricket field.

Following their impressive win over the Mumbai Indians, the RCB is gearing up to face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday. Fans are eagerly anticipating another exciting match, filled with memorable moments that highlight the deep emotional connection between citizens and the league. It’s bound to be a thrilling ride for everyone involved!

