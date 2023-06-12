Watch: Adorable Dog's Rainy Day Dance Is Guaranteed To Melt Your Heart

There are several videos on the internet that can sweep anyone away with sheer joy and infectious enthusiasm. And one such clip of this adorable dancing dog is winning the internet currently. The furry friend is seen gleefully busting some moves while the rain pours down around it. Despite the heavy downpour and flooded path, nothing dampens the spirit of this exuberant canine. Captured by its proud pet parent, the footage showcases the remarkable enthusiasm and unwavering happiness of our furry companion. As the raindrops fall and the path transforms into a mini river, the dog leaps and twirls with absolute joy. It is the perfect showcase of its love for the rain. With each jump, the dog’s paws splash through the water, creating a spectacle that is sure to leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The clip of the leaping was shared along with a tweet that read, “Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass But learning to dance in the rain." And if that does not capture the essence of the video, nothing will. Check it out here:

The sheer simplicity and joyfulness of this video have struck a chord with viewers. This canine’s carefree and unbridled display of happiness made many people remark that it brought a smile to their faces. Its infectious energy made others comment on how pure and beautiful the clip seemed. “Aw, happy doggie dancing and catching the rain," commented a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “Made me smile, thank you!"

“This is pure joy and it´s so beautiful," tweeted a user.

In another such endearing display of sheer enthusiasm, a Golden Retriever named Whiskeyy stole hearts on social media with his playful actions in the rain. The delightful video, which was shared on Instagram, showcases Whiskeyy’s undeniable excitement as he seizes the opportunity to embrace the light rain. The clip begins with Whiskeyy jumping near the house’s door, eagerly signalling his desire to venture outside. With the gate opened by his owner, Whiskeyy wastes no time and races out, making a beeline for the staircase. In a comical attempt, the dog tries to open the terrace gate, clearly unable to contain its anticipation. Finally gaining access to the terrace, Whiskeyy bursts into a sprint, revelling in the refreshing raindrops. With its tail wagging in delight, the dog frolics around on the rooftop, exuding pure joy. Accompanying the video is the text, “How I die to dance in rains," perfectly capturing Whiskeyy’s longing for this cherished experience.