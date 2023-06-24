Watch: Adorable Tiger-human Bond Will Make You Want To Have A Giant Cat

The world has so many animal lovers, and sometimes their love breaks the wall of fear. They end up making beautiful familial bonds with their pets. A video of a man playing with a Tiger, yes, a Tiger, is going viral on social media.

The video was posted on Instagram and it is going viral on social media. The post was a collaboration video between two pages called @gulyaet_tigr and @mihail_tiger. In the video, we can see a man who is fearless and comfortable in front of the Tiger. He is seen playing with the animal, kissing it on the nose and tickling it like it is just a cute house cat.

And amazingly, the Tiger is reciprocating the feelings, playing with the man. The Tiger just looks like a big house cat teasing its owner and it is relaxed in the man’s arms. They are surrounded by trees in the background.

The video was posted a few days ago and it has garnered 5.7 million views and 383k likes ever since. People are loving the video but some also seem to give a mixed reaction. Some comments on the post by the viewers read, “Thanks for showing us the right way to kiss a tiger," “If it was my cat I would do the same," and “Kiss him also for me… please."