Watch: Adorable Video Of A Bear Taking Out The Trash

An adorable video of a bear helping to take out the trash has taken social media by storm. The rare moment was caught on the CCTV footage of a security camera in Asheville, North Carolina. The black furry cub was spotted dragging the wheelie bin across a driveway. The good deed doesn’t stop there, the animal further pushes the bin on the lawn until it’s lain sideways. The incident is reported to have occurred on Saturday, May 20.

The homeowner of the Asheville house is identified to be David Oppenheimer, as per Metro UK. While talking about the story, the man revealed he uses a metal-proof bracket on the trash to keep animals from getting into the bin. The bear cub is suggested to have moved the animal-proof trash bin in search of food but turns out to be a little helper for the homeowner. The footage captures the furry creature walking the bin backwards like it’s ready to take the trash out.

Advertisement

“Most of the bears around here pick up quickly on that and don’t bother with the effort to try to open it. This bear yearling cub hasn’t figured that out yet, and can be seen in this video walking the trash can backwards like it was getting ready to take out the trash," he told the portal. The homeowner reportedly also claimed to have seen the same cub with its sibling and mother.

Advertisement

Footage of the incident has left the internet amused. While reacting to the video on YouTube, a user said, “Maybe he was just trying to help. He’s better than most teenagers, did it without being told." Another wrote it is, “Funny from a distance." One more joked, “Just helping out with the bear necessities." A used added, “UnBEARably cute."

Previously, a bear named T-shirt, who got stuck in a garbage bin had to be rescued by the Califonia cops. The Placer County Department shared footage of the incident on Facebook revealing, “A bear that goes by the name ‘T-Shirt’ got himself stuck in a dumpster in Kings Beach. He is a local bear and has had prior run-ins with our deputies. They named him “T-Shirt" because of the white patch of fur on his chest. Luckily for T-Shirt, Deputies Bertoni and Staley were able to help him get out of his predicament."

Advertisement

It was reportedly about 3 am in the morning when the sheriffs were alerted about the animal. The officers lifted the lid off the garbage bin to make space for the animal to escape.