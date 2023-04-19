Watch: Alligator Holds On To Harvester's Rolling Blades With Its Teeth

Social media is full of interactions between crocodiles or alligators and humans. These clips are often terrifying with the human losing a limb or another body part in a face-off with the vicious reptiles but other videos show how sometimes it ends up being a close call but doesn’t harm the human being. One such video of a farmer having a deadly encounter with an alligator while on his harvester has gone viral on Twitter.

The video shows a man farming on his field using his harvester in the middle of a shallow puddle in a large field. While everything seems to be going well, a few seconds into the video, the farmer stops and backs up his vehicle. While backing up, the farmer realises that the alligator has caught his rolling blades in the front with its teeth and is holding on so strong that the reptile is lifted in the air.

The man then moves a little forward again and drops the reptile. He then again backs up his vehicle to keep a safe distance from the alligator. The video gathered a lot of attention on the microblogging platform with more than 23 lakh views.

People in the comments discussed the video.

A user commented, “Whoa! Scary…unless you are harvesting material for boots!"

Another user wrote, “Imagine the pesticides and toxins in all that . They call it cancer alley all along the Mississippi River."

A third user suggested the video was staged and commented, “Can clearly see the gators tail sticking out and they are filming so they just mowed it for no reason."

While the text shared with the video suggested the footage to be from Louisiana, it is officially unknown the exact location of the incident.

The video was shared by an account by the name “Terrifying Nature". The account boasts over 1 lakh followers and the popularity it has gained is because of such videos of humans encountering animals. The last video shows a man talking to a bull moose walking in the middle of the road.

