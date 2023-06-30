Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Watch: Alligator, On The Hunt For Bird, Hunted By Crocodile

The video is both terrifying and shocking.

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 12:11 IST

The fact that crocodiles could devour their kind startled many on the internet.

In a stunning turn of events, a viral video on Instagram has captured the moment when the hunter became the hunted. Known for their reputation as fearsome predators, crocodiles are seldom seen as prey themselves. This extraordinary video showcases a unique encounter where a crocodile, in its pursuit of a bird, found itself becoming the target of another predator. The gripping footage has captivated viewers with its mix of fear and astonishment. While undeniably chilling, the video also offers valuable lessons and insights into the intricate dynamics of the natural world.

The video has been shared by an Instagram handle @fishinganonymous captioned, “Gators, Crocs, and Storks……oh my." The clip shows that a small alligator sees a bird at a distance. He moves forward slowly and steadily to hunt the stork. It gets very close to the bird when suddenly a huge crocodile emerges from behind the bushes and swallows the alligator.

The video is both terrifying and shocking, receiving over 73,000 likes. Viewers are astounded by the footage, which depicts the rare sight of a predator becoming the prey. The fact that crocodiles can even devour their kind has startled many. It is indeed true that when a crocodile is hungry, it is capable of consuming its companion.

A similar video was shared on Twitter a while ago where we can see a wild horse and a crocodile fighting against each other. The wild horse can be seen cantering towards the crocodile and hitting it with its hind legs. Although the crocodile seems disturbed it does not react at first. The wild horse does not stop at this and tries to attack the crocodile again. This time the crocodile defends itself and attacks back. The crocodile hurts the horse on his leg with his jaws.

    • The captivating video has sparked a flurry of diverse reactions from Instagram users. Some users couldn’t help but inject humour into the situation, playfully suggesting a long-standing collaboration between the stork and crocodile, with the crocodile offering protection while the stork conveniently secures its meal. Others marvelled at the stork’s seemingly calm and calculated observation as if anticipating its safety. These varied responses highlight the fascination and intrigue generated by this extraordinary wildlife encounter.

    first published: June 30, 2023, 12:11 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 12:11 IST
