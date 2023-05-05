Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Watch: Anchor's Hilarious Blunder Caught Live On Camera

News presenter Lukwesa Burak was hosting BBC’s lunchtime segment and didn’t realise that she was back on live camera.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 15:29 IST

Delhi, India

The anchor sat in silence staring down for a few seconds. (Credit : Twitter/@brexit_sham)
Presenting news on TV can be a challenging task, especially when things pop up unplanned. Like it happened with this BBC anchor who thought she was off-air. News presenter Lukwesa Burak was hosting BBC’s lunchtime segment, which was cut short. Burak didn’t realise that she was back on live camera, and suddenly she stretched her arms up in the air. The goof-up is now a viral video on social media. “So this just happened on BBC News," read the tweet accompanying with the video.

The video, which seems to have been recorded from a TV screen, opens to show Burak finishing up a segment on the vigil held for nine victims of a Serbia school shooting. “And that was Bethany Bell in Belgrade there. Around the world and across the UK, this is BBC News," she told the viewers.

The TV presenter was introducing another segment before she was cut from the frame and the channel broadcasted the pre-recorded visuals of a few bagpipers. This is when Burak thought that she was off-air. However, suddenly she was on live camera again. The camera showed her stretching her arms over her head and muttering to herself “Okay". She can be seen dishing out a wide eye expression of shock. Without wasting a second, the presenter immediately dropped her arms on the table and turned her head down looking at the notes on her desk.

Wondering then what? Well, the anchor sat in silence staring down. While the blunder didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter, several users were seen taking to the comments section in the anchor’s support. Many were quick to state that such mistakes can happen and that the internet should “be kind" towards the news presenters. “It’s a mistake! Everyone makes them- be kind," a user wrote.

Another commented, “That’s Live TV… it happens."

A few claimed that they can’t see any problem with the video, as a user commented, “Don’t see what the problem is… I thought it was a bit of light relief from the normally stuffy presenters."

Another thought, “I hope Lukwesa Burak can see the positive replies from people about this! So many of us can relate."

So far, the video has been viewed more than 2 million times.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

first published: May 05, 2023, 15:17 IST
last updated: May 05, 2023, 15:29 IST
