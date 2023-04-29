Watch: Arguments Between Judge And Lawyer Over Usage Of Hindi

A heated argument between a judge and lawyer over usage of Hindi in court proceedings has been gaining massive traction on social media. The judge in question instantly rejects a lawyer’s petition owing to a language barrier. The lawyer argues to bring in a translator and his fierce will to stand on his grounds has impressed social media users. “Do you think I will understand?" the judge asks in the viral video. When the lawyer continues his argument in Hindi, the judge interrupts, “Sir, again you are submitting in Hindi. I am not able to understand."

The lawyer explains how the language barrier is the root cause of the entire problem. He highlights the fact of being asked to submit a petition in a language he doesn’t understand. The judge declares, “I have rejected your petition." However, the lawyer reminds him the petition should only be rejected after listening to the case. He points out the entire bench is in the favour of Hindi, moreover, even the judges at the Patna High Court are ready to listen.

The law practitioner also makes his point of bringing in a translator noting the presence of the translation department since before India’s independence. A snippet of the court proceeding has been circulating on Twitter. Take a look at it here:

The viral argument has left the internet divided. While many have praised the lawyer’s courage, a few also brought up the debate of the imposition of Hindi. A user commented, “We need such upright and courageous people everywhere who can bravely stand against tyranny."

Another wrote, “Hats off to him, very patiently argued and put his argument. But I think Judge would be biased when giving his judgment."

One more said, “This is serious nothing to be taken lightly. Hindi is our government language. One must respect it"

Meanwhile, a user who appears to have more knowledge about the Indian judicial system, highlighted that the argument before Supreme Court and High Court has to be made in English. However, he did agree that the lawyer was justified in asking to bring in a translator.

The clip has amassed over eight lakh views on Twitter.

