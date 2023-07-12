'Sorry, Didn't Bring My Sand Paper': Rishi Sunak's Epic Ashes Banter With Anthony Albanese

The historic Ashes rivalry between the Australian and English cricket teams has reached new heights, with the Prime Ministers of both countries engaging in friendly banter. The recent controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow during the Lord’s Test prompted the two leaders to exchange light-hearted remarks on social media. However, they took their playful banter a step further by meeting in person on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared a video where they playfully teased each other while discussing the ongoing Ashes series. In the video posted by Albanese on Twitter, he can be seen holding a paper with “2-1" written on it, symbolising Australia’s lead after the first three Tests. Sunak responds by revealing a picture of England’s victory in the Leeds Test, prompting the Australian PM to counter with a picture of the controversial Bairstow dismissal. In a light-hearted tone, Sunak jokingly remarks, “I’m sorry, I didn’t bring my sandpaper with me," leading to laughter between the two leaders.

Following his team’s victory in the Lord’s Test, Albanese expressed pride in the Australian men’s and women’s cricket teams, who have both won their opening two Ashes matches against England. He mentions that Australia is fully supporting players like Alyssa Healy and Pat Cummins and looks forward to welcoming them home as victorious champions.