Watch: Australian Sibling Duo Relax In A Hammock 70 Feet Above The Surface

We often dream of doing something adventurous. To turn this dream into a reality, one sibling pair from Australia went a notch higher it seems. Sam Simons, 23, and 19-year-old Ariana Simons had set their hammocks between two rocks, at a height of 70 feet above the ground! The siblings were seen swinging on their self-crafted bed in the video which has gone viral now. They went on a trip with their family in South Wales, where they performed this dangerous stunt. The post has garnered more than 9 Lakh likes till now.

Sam Simons loves to be outdoors with his friends and family. He uploads clips of his daily adventures on Instagram, setting travel goals for others. In the trending video clip, it can be seen that Ariana Simons was lying on her swing, while Sam Simons was setting one for himself. Later, Sam used his acrobatic skills to sit on his self-crafted temporary bed between the rocks. The sibling calls it the “best place" where they have ever slept, in the caption under the post.

