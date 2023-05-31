Grizzly Bear, Stuck Inside Car, Rescued; Internet Had The Best Reactions

On social media, we often stumble upon animal rescue videos that make our day. Whether it’s a group of men rescuing a dog stuck in the mud, or a kitten unable to get off a tree, once they are rescued, they bring a smile to our faces. Earlier, a man was captured freeing a deer, stuck in a barbed wire.

Recently, the deputies of Nevada, US, rescued a grizzly bear stuck inside a car. Bears are generally considered curious, sniffing all day long, clawing tree barks and standing on their hind legs, their eyes wandering what’s ahead of them. This curiosity naturally landed the bear in sheer trouble as the video shows. Thanks to the efforts of the police, the animal was rescued and it returned to its habitat.

ABC News shared the video on Instagram on May 30. “BEAR AWARE: Lake Tahoe residents discovered an unexpected passenger stuck inside their car. A rope was attached to a rear door handle on the vehicle, allowing the bear to be freed with deputies at a safe distance," the caption read.

The video showed authorities, tying a seemingly strong cable rope to a car’s door handle. To avoid any possibility of getting injured by the grizzly, the police hid behind a tree, maintaining a safe distance. Soon, they started tugging at the rope furiously, causing a heavy impact on the car. In a matter of seconds, a giant brown bear emerged from inside the car.

The bear leapt outside the vehicle and then ran away into the forest. The video concluded with embedded pictures of a heavily-damaged car. Quite evidently, the video amused a lot of social media, with many reacting to the situation.

“He was trying to contact them regarding their car’s Extended Warranty," joked a user. “Soo how’d the bear get in in the first place?" asked another. “Tearing up the car was just extra lol," commented a third user.