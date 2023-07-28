Watch: Baby Panda Asks For Hug From Caretaker After Falling Accidentally

Pandas are undoubtedly, one of the cutest animals on earth. These fluffy beings never fail to put a smile on our faces with their hilarious but equally adorable actions. From rolling off a slanted terrain to slipping while trying to climb trees, the internet is filled with videos, showing how clumsy pandas can be. And now, we have found another cute little trait of baby pandas. It is their need for attention, after the slightest inconvenience. A video of a baby panda asking for a hug from its caretaker after falling from a platform has gone viral on social media, winning the hearts of users.

The video dropped on Instagram just a few days ago, has been gaining traction. The video opens with a little panda accidentally falling from a slightly raised platform, being too near the edge. Soon after, a caretaker rushes to help the animal. She grabs the panda by its neck, pulls it closer, and starts caressing the animal. Melting the hearts of users, the baby panda hugs her back, with its little paws and even refuses to let the woman go, presumably scared by the minor fall.

The viral video was quick to arrest the attention of social media users, who reacted to it in the comments. While one user aptly called pandas to be “stupidly adorable" another joked, “No wonder they’re endangered species." “Ok now I wanna quit my full-time job & wanna be a Panda Nanny," came another remark. So far, the video has amassed over 4 lahks and 96 thousand likes on Instagram.