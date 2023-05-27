Watch: Balloons Collide With Wires, Triggering Blast And Blackout

There are not many people who can say they haven’t seen a bunch of balloons being released into the air. It sounds innocent enough as you imagine colourful balloons flying to the sky before disappearing. This video will make you think it twice. An event was captured on video, where the seemingly innocent act of releasing balloons turned into a terrifying scene when they collided with overhead wires. It triggered a powerful blast and plunged the area into darkness. The video shared on Reddit, has garnered significant attention and sparked a debate about the safety of releasing balloons in public spaces. The clip, titled “Graduation Blackout," begins with a woman joyfully holding a bunch of balloons. With a sense of celebration in the air, she releases the balloons into the sky. Initially, everything seems to be going smoothly as the colourful balloons float upwards. However, the situation takes a drastic turn when the balloons unexpectedly collide with the overhead wires.

In a matter of seconds, the collision sets off a violent explosion. The force of the blast is evident as the video captures the bright flash and subsequent darkness that engulfs the scene. The blackout caused by the incident leaves viewers in utter disbelief. Everyone in the clip looks just as dazed and confused. But the widespread blackout makes it clear enough that this is not something that can be fixed in a matter of seconds.

The video has generated strong reactions from social media users, with many expressing their concern and calling for a ban on releasing balloons in public spaces. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with such seemingly harmless actions.

While the exact location and consequences of the blackout remain unclear, many think it is a cautionary tale about the importance of considering the potential risks before engaging in celebratory activities like these. “I work at a power company. For the love of Christ stop doing this," read a comment.

Another user commented, “In this kind of case would the person have to pay for damages if they’re able to track down who did it?"

“Oh if only it were that easy to get stupid people to stop doing stupid things. One thing every industry has in common is the amount of issues you have to deal with because people who have never worked in (or even given any thought to) your chosen field did something stupid that makes your job harder," a user wrote.

Many other users continued to discuss how alarming incidents like these are a stark reminder that even the simplest of actions can have unexpected and far-reaching consequences. Many urged people to understand that balloons are hazardous to the environment.