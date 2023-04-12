Watch: Bihar Man's Brilliant Cricket Commentary Takes Internet By Storm

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in India. People from all over the nation are glued to their seats currently because Indian Premier League (IPL) fever is going on in full swing and they want to see their favourite team win. Amid all this, a video of a remarkable commentary is winning hearts all over the internet. In the clip, a middle-aged Bihari man can be heard providing excellent cricket commentary. The video, which has been shared on Instagram by former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, is currently making waves on the internet. According to reports, the man has been identified as Varun Deo Singh. His video commentary in fluent English broke the internet in the year 2020 as well. The video surfaced on social media and became an instant hit among people.

Advertisement

The caption of the video reads, “Another commentator showcasing his exceptional skills. He is going to take the IPL by storm with such remarkable talent. Amazing brother".

Social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “I didn’t understand anything other than Rohit Sharma". Another user commented, “He is better than Akash Chopra". The third user added, “Don’t underestimate the power of the common man". One user also wrote, “Commentary should be given to Ravi Kishan and this guy… and the rest will be history".

The clip has garnered over 8,28,000 views so far.

According to reports, the man is a native of Bihar’s Katihar and has been honing his cricket commentary skills since 1992. Despite being a teacher by profession, he wants to work as a cricket commentator professionally. His video is currently attracting people’s attention once more. Previously, an Instagram account with the name Patna Beats shared and reposted the video.

Advertisement

This is not the first time. A similar video generated a lot of noise on social media earlier. The clip showed a group of teenagers speaking in Sanskrit while playing gully cricket. The youngster from the video’s opening can be seen giving commentary in Sanskrit.

Read all the Latest News here