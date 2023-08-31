Watch: Biker’s Bunny Helmet Puts Smile On Police Officer’s Face

Content creators are often seen pushing boundaries to capture the attention of people online. While some gain popularity through their dance moves, singing and various creative talents, a unique trend is getting a lot of attention, of late. It features bikers going around wearing a bunny helmet. Recently, Instagram user AK On Wheels has grabbed the spotlight by sporting this unique headgear, with two large bunny ears. The viral clip shows how his helmet caught the eye of policemen. The clip begins to show the biker crossing the road and upon spotting his vibrant gear, a nearby police officer gave a thumbs up.

Along with the police officers, passers-by on the road also couldn’t help but notice the unusual helmet. After the clip was shared online, it quickly went viral and accumulated over 7 million views. “Wait for police," read the caption posted with the video on Instagram.

Advertisement

The response from social media users towards the police officers’ reaction was overwhelmingly positive. Many expressed their appreciation for the officers’ friendly gesture, while others chose to react with humour.

A user wrote, “Policemen be like - Helmet lagao chahe jo bhi lagao. (Police officers are like - Wear a helmet, no matter what)."

Another jokingly wrote, “Arey bhai sahab. Police be like - kya bawaal cheez hai be. (Police be like - What an amazing thing it is)."

“Meri beti ne ye dekh liya ab wo zid kar rahi usse bhi Pikachu cap chahiye. (My daughter saw this, now wants the Pikachu cap)," a comment read.

Advertisement

A user appreciating the officer added, “Sab police ek jaise nahi hote. (Not all police officers are the same)."

One more wrote, “First-time police wale ka aisa reaction dekha. (First time saw such reaction from a police officer)."

In a previous incident, a woman named Lori Gaeta from New York shared a photograph of a motorcyclist wearing a grey bunny helmet in the traffic.