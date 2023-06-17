Watch: Bird Crashes Into Aircraft’s Windshield, Leaves Pilot Drenched In Blood

Terrifying moments of a bird crashing into an aircraft’s windshield have gone viral on social media. The incident left the pilot covered in blood. The unsettling footage captures the bird dangling in front of the pilot as he maintains his calm, skillfully handling the aircraft’s controls. Identified as Ariel Valiente, the pilot’s remarkable skills have surprised internet users and they couldn’t help but appreciate him for maintaining professionalism. Despite the distressing situation, he managed to safely land the plane.

“In Vinces, Los Ríos province of Ecuador, a huge bird struck through the windshield of a crop duster plane mid-air. Fortunately, the pilot Ariel Valiente managed to control the situation," read the tweet posted with the clip.

The incident soon sparked varied reactions from the online community. In his response, a flight instructor highlighted the importance of initial training for pilots.

Another user described the scene as something “straight out of a horror movie" and praised the pilot’s remarkable calmness.

A use raised questions about the durability of windshields.

One more user expressed empathy for the bird but was relieved that the pilot was fine.

While no specific details have been provided about the bird involved in the incident, people speculated that it could have been an Andean Condor. The bird is known for its impressive size, with adults having a wingspan of up to 9 feet and weighing as much as 15kg.