Watch: Bird Rips Snake's Eye In A Vicious Encounter; Internet Stunned

Wildlife is incredible and unpredictable at the same time. We often come across videos of animals’ encounters with each other. Some of these are heart-warming and often hilarious to watch. Some can be pretty brutal as well. Recently, one such video of a bird attacking a venomous snake has been doing the rounds. The clip was shared on Instagram. It shows a grey-headed bird continuously attacking a green snake, who was trying to escape from the place. The bird can be seen attacking the snake’s eyes. It even rips off the snake’s eye, and blood starts oozing out of it. By the end of the video, the bird grabbed the snake and took it away. “Bird rips snake’s eyes out as it tries to escape," read the caption of the post.

Social media users are amused after watching the spine-chilling video. One of the users commented, “Bird: ‘Now do you see how much those eggs you ate meant to me?’ Snake: Dude, I can’t see anything." While another person added, “Does the snake have something in its mouth? Perhaps an egg it got off the bird’s nest?" A third person said, “Deleted scene from Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets."